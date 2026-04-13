Asha Bhosle's FIRST photo after death goes VIRAL; Zanai Bhosle looks devastated, Devendra Fadnavis pays last respects to veteran singer

India is heartbroken. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12. She was 92. Her demise - following multiple organ failure - is truly the end of an era. First photos from her residence are really emotional. Legendary singer Asha's mortal remains reached her Mumbai residence just a few hours after her demise, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick at arriving at her residence. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the demise of the renowned singer. He referred to her as one of the most impeccable musicians in Indian music and referred to her passing as a major loss for both the nation and the music industry. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay her a tribute. In his tweet, CM Fadnavis described Asha Bhosle as a "star of the Mangeshkar lineage." He also referred to her voice as the "soul of music."
The melody has fallen silent, but its echo will remain immortal in our memories…Also Read
Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary singer and one of the foremost voices of Indian Music, Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Ashatai Bhosle.Also Read
She was one of the versatile voices that… pic.twitter.com/PXKnWOEf33
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle's FIRST photo after death goes viral
It was indeed an emotional moment as CM Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Asha tai. Her granddaughters Zanai Bhosle was seen visibly devastated in the photos. The atmosphere was clearly heavy with grief, and the photos say it all. As evident from the first photos after her demise, Asha was seen in a blue saree.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle at her residence ??
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.#DevendraFadnavis #IndiaForums #RIP #AshaBhosle #AshaTai pic.twitter.com/Oj8aBoewJU
— India Forums (@indiaforums) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle's funeral rites on April 13
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar had earlier mentioned that the legendary singer would be cremated with full state honours. He further mentioned that those who wish to pay their homage to Asha Bhosle will be permitted time at her Lower Parel residence before the funeral. Her son, Anand Bhosle too confirmed, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.”
Doctor confirmed cause of death
Doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had several health issues and died due to organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."
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