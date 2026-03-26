Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Nashik astrologer freshly accused of selling Turkish 'Elvish Honey' for sexual health? Its price will SHOCK you

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Police uncover a "mystical honey" racket linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of fraud, exploitation, and selling rare honey at exorbitant prices.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: A new and surprising detail has come to light in the case against self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat. Investigators have found that he was allegedly running a costly “mystical honey” scheme alongside his other activities.

Ashok Kharat sells Turkish Elvish Honey?

According to the police, Kharat sold a rare type of Turkish honey, which he called “Elvish honey,” claiming it had special powers. He told clients that it could improve sexual health, increase strength, and even help them stay young. Many of his buyers were said to be influential people, including businessmen and politicians, who approached him for solutions to personal and health-related issues.

What is Elvish Honey and how much is it priced?

This honey is believed to come from a cave about 1,800 metres deep in Turkey’s Artvin region and is reportedly collected only once a year, making it extremely expensive. While its actual market price is around ₹9 lakh per kilogram, Kharat is accused of selling it for as much as ₹15 lakh per kilogram. However, investigators are now trying to find out whether the honey he sold was genuine at all. There are suspicions that he may have cheated buyers by either diluting it or passing off fake products as the rare variety.

Nashik's astrologer into big financial fraud?

Police are also looking at this as part of a much bigger financial fraud involving crores of rupees. They are tracing money linked to his operations to understand how widespread the racket was.

Kharat, who is a retired Merchant Navy officer and referred to himself as “Captain,” was arrested last week. He is facing serious charges, including sexual assault, threatening people, and exploiting women under the pretext of performing rituals.

According to investigators, fear, superstition, and manipulation played a big role in how he operated. These tactics helped him gain the trust of people and build a network of clients.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are working to find out how many people were affected, how large the operation was, and whether others were involved in the alleged fraud and abuse.

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