Ashok Kharat Viral Video: After 19-Minute-34-second private clip, Nashik astrologer's EXPLOSIVE video leaked online; what is it about?

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed astrologer from Nashik, faces outrage after a viral video shows him performing alleged "Aghori therapy" on a child, with fresh legal action and an SIT probe underway.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed astrologer based in Nashik, is facing serious allegations, and a recently surfaced video has added to the controversy around him. The video, which is now going viral on social media, reportedly shows him performing what he calls “Aghori therapy” on a young child, raising fresh concerns and outrage.

In the clip, Kharat is seen asking a little girl to lift her T-shirt. He then appears to use tools like a cable tester and internet cable equipment on her stomach, claiming it to be some form of treatment. The incident reportedly took place in front of the child’s mother, who was present in the room. The visuals have shocked many people, with growing anger over such practices being carried out in the name of treatment and belief.

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This is not the first time Kharat has been in trouble. He is already facing serious charges, including rape, sexual harassment, and illegal possession of weapons. After the latest video surfaced, there are reports that another complaint may be filed against him under the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Unwholesome and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, which is meant to prevent superstition and harmful practices.

The case is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejashwi Satpute. Authorities are closely examining CCTV footage from Kharat’s office, and there are concerns that more such disturbing incidents could come to light as the investigation continues.

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