Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Did Nashik astrologer IMPREGNATE victim and gave her abortion pills?

Self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat was sent to police custody by a Nashik court in a new rape case, accused of repeatedly sexually exploiting a woman, forcing her to take abortion pills, and withholding crucial documents from her family.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: A day after being put in magisterial custody in a rape and black magic case, self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat was ordered to police custody in another rape case by a Nashik court till April 8, 2026. The Special probe Team (SIT) looking into the crime said that he had not cooperated in the probe. On Thursday (April 2, 2026), Mr. Kharat appeared in court via video conference, and his counsel stated that inappropriate films were "intentionally" posted on social media.

Ashok Kharat impregnated victim?

However, the investigating officer informed the court that the accused had raped a lady and pregnant her. “He gave her medicines for abortion. He is the mastermind. He has not been cooperating with the police,” the officer said.

Victim was sexually exploited many times

The victim was allegedly sexually exploited many times between February 2020 and March 2026, according to the prosecution. “She was threatened about the well-being of her children from time to time. When she became pregnant, he gave her abortion pills. He forced the relatives of the victim like her brother and mother, to give their Aadhaar card and PAN card. He gave the victim sedatives. He is a sexual pervert who was used to drawing physical pleasure. He used the same modus operandi on all his victims,” the prosecution argued.

For the SIT to determine which medications were administered to the victim and why the accused withheld papers from her family, it requested Mr. Kharat's detention for a period of seven days.

Mr. Kharat remained silent during the hearing while standing in front of the camera with his hands clenched. The lawyer representing the accused requested information on the FIR and the duration of the offense.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more