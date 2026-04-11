Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Where is Nashik's self proclaimed GODMAN now? Astrologer arrested over 50 private clip leaks

Ashok Kharat viral video case sparks outrage as police investigate alleged non-consensual recordings and digital evidence in a major privacy violation case.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Since the Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat was detained on charges related to more than fifty sexual videos, the viral video case has garnered a lot of attention. Several women are allegedly portrayed in the recordings, which were apparently recorded without their knowledge or consent. When some of the videos went viral online and the police began looking into it, the matter became public. Kharat was quickly taken into custody by the police, and since then, his detention has generated a lot of controversy, serious privacy issues, and exploitation.

Where is Ashok Kharat now?

Police began looking into digital evidence, including mobile devices and storage media, after Kharat was taken into custody and questioned. The ladies in the recordings and the whole extent of the alleged offenses are also being investigated.

Based on the results of the investigation, the authorities have indicated that additional charges, including voyeurism, extortion, and the illegal dissemination of private information, may be brought. The case has also highlighted the growing issue of using technology improperly to conduct these kinds of crimes.

Ashok Kharat viral video

Ashok Kharat is now undergoing legal scrutiny. The authorities have asked individuals to cease distributing and sharing the recordings as they may be illegal and might further harm the victims. The incident has once again raised awareness of the importance of consent, internet safety, and the strict enforcement of laws to prevent human exploitation. As the inquiry progresses and more details about the case become available, there should be further updates.

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