Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Who is Nashik astrologer? Man rocking internet with 58 private clips, hidden cameras

Ashok Kharat is originally from Sinnar in the Nashik district. He previously served in the Merchant Navy before gaining fame as a numerologist, attracting clients that included politicians, businesspeople, and celebrities.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: The case against the astrologer, Ashok Shyamdas Kharat finally came to a turn and has landed him in deep trouble in Maharashtra, India, on allegations like rape and fraud. The state administration has taken a prompt step to this effect by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the investigation expanding concern. The case has also become a hot topic in politics and is expected to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly.

Ashok Kharat arrested after...

Nashik Police arrested Kharat after a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint. She alleged that he would lure women to his premises by promising to solve their personal problems, only to sexually exploit them. Because of the severity of the allegations, the Crime Branch-CID has joined the investigation, and the SIT is now leading the inquiry.

According to police, Kharat gained the woman’s trust by performing so-called ‘Tantric’ rituals and claiming he had divine powers. It is alleged that he drugged her by mixing intoxicating substances into her food and water and also hypnotised her. Between November 2022 and December 2025, he reportedly raped her multiple times. The victim finally approached the authorities after nearly three years of abuse.

Kharat operates from an office at Canada Corner in Nashik. During a raid at his office, which is registered as ‘Oaks Property Dealer and Developer,’ the police seized a pen drive containing 58 obscene video clips.

Who is Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat?

Ashok Kharat is originally from Sinnar in the Nashik district. He worked in the Merchant Navy before he became famous as a numerologist who attracted clients from politics and business and entertainment. He first gained public attention when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Mirgaon temple in November 2022.

The case has attracted major political attention because he has connections to important people. The reports indicate that an extortion investigation is underway which involves assets valued at approximately ₹200 crore. Kharat possesses an extravagant farmhouse which famous people often visit. The Special Investigation Team under the leadership of IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute will investigate every detail of the case.

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