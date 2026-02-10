ASSI makers adopt THIS strategy to promote Taapsee Pannu-starrer, plan to bring…

ASSI features Taapsee Pannu in the lead, and features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. It also features special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Suprriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Makers of ASSI are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film grabs everyone’s attention. It has now started an audience-first promotional strategy by making the film travel across India ahead of its release. Going by the makers’ decision, six special premieres have been planned across Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata. These are planned to happen a week before the film hits theatres. The makers of ASSI have made a conscious decision to go beyond the regular promotional strategies and connect directly with the viewers who are interested in content-led movies.

By bringing the film directly to the viewers ahead of its release, the makers are keen on starting to start conversations at the grassroots level. This will help the film’s themes to resonate with the viewers. This approach further puts forth the motive of ASSI. For the unversed, it is an investigative courtroom drama that questions uncomfortable realities and provoke dialogue beyond the screen.

The premieres are not meant to focus on celebratory events. Instead, this is a point where directors, performers, and audiences will reunite to engage with the film’s ideas. In doing so, ASSI positions itself as a film that belongs as much to its viewers as it does to its creators.

