Athiradi X Review: Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph deliver 'Proper Fun Entertainer', fans go wild over whistle-worthy twists and cameos

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the film features Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in key roles.

Athiradi X Review: Athiradi, the much-anticipated Malayalam action-comedy, has opened to positive early reactions after its paid premiere shows were held on May 13. For the unversed, the film is scheduled for its full theatrical release on May 14. Within minutes of paid premiere shows getting concluded, social media has been flooded with comments from the viewers. The film has been headlined by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, and marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan. Read on to know what viewers have to say.

How have netizens reacted to Athiradi?

Athiradi has been winning hearts and earning huge applause on social media. Netizens have been quick to call the film a complete entertainer. Yes, many have been lauding the film for it offers an interesting blend of humour, emotions and flawless performances. Fans have also lauded Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph for their effortless chemistry and comedic timing. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Riya Suman too have been appreciated for their impactful roles. A few other posts have called the film's second half incredible. Reason? The movie elevates the experience, courtesy emotional depth and whistle-worthy moments.

One post read, " #Athiradi WINNER. A decent first half followed by a Good Second half. Beyond the fun elements, the emotional portions also worked quite well. Basil, Tovino, Vineeth & Riya all performed impressively. The response for the cameo was absolutely earth-shattering. BGM could’ve been better in certain portions, but overall this is a proper fun entertainer."

#Athiradi WINNER ? A decent first half followed by a Good Second half?Beyond the fun elements, the emotional portions also worked quite well. Basil, Tovino, Vineeth & Riya all performed impressively. The response for the cameo was absolutely earth-shattering ?BGM could’ve… pic.twitter.com/B9M4YGRh3O — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 13, 2026

Next post read, "#Athiradi now in cinemas! #TovinoThomas #BasilJoseph bb paisa vasool entertainer"

Another post read, "#TovinoThomas Super Variety Role. 100 % Show Stealer of #Athiradi"

Athiradi is also special as it reunites Tovino and Basil following their successful collaboration in Minnal Murali. However, this time they share screen space as actors. The trailer which was released recently gave an insight into the rivalry between their characters, who are egoistic.

As far the film's supporting cast is concerned, it includes Zarin Shihab, Shelvin James, and Santhivila Dinesh, among others.

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