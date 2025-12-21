Avatar Fire and Ash: THIS 90s Bollywood superstar made cameo in James Cameron’s movie?

Avatar Fire and Ash: There have been speculation that a popular Bollywood actor has made a cameo in James Cameron's anticipated film. Is it the truth? Know here.

Avatar Fire and Ash: Earlier in an interview, a 90s famous hero mentioned that Avatar was offered to him and James Cameron wanted to paint the body of the actor. The actor then mentioned that he then rejected the film. Years later, several pictures of the star from the movie have been going viral, fueling speculations about his potential cameo in Avatar Fire and Ash. In the viral photos, it can be seen that the actor is one of the creatures and his body is fully painted with blue colour. Several shots of the same have been circulating online.

Which Bollywood actor made cameo in Avatar Fire and Ash?

The pictures of Govinda being part of Avatar 3 are not real. These photos are either photoshopped or AI-generated images. Several netizens reacted to Govinda being part of Avatar Fire and Ash. A user said, “Ain’t no way James Cameron convinced Govinda to do a cameo in Avatar 3.” Another wrote, “Govinda finally said yes to James Cameron's Avatar.” A tweet read, “Spoiler Alert: Finally Govinda Made Biggest Comeback with #AvatarFireAndAsh Cameo.”

Why Govinda rejected Avatar?

The '90s Bollywood star opened up about Avatar many years ago in an interview with Rajat Sharma. But earlier this year, Govinda once again talked about the film. He mentioned that he went to America a few years ago and met James through a businessman there. Govinda said, “He (businessman) asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. I have given the film’s title – Avatar. James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film. He offered me Rs. 18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that it is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital.”

Talking about Avatar Fire and Ash, the film also stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh in key roles. The film has been directed by James Cameron and produced by James Cameron, Jon Landau. In just two days of release, the movie had earned over USD 137 million. The film will have another instalment, which is its 4th part. The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2029.

