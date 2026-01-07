Avengers Doomsday Trailer 4 LEAKED: Clip reveals SHOCKING twist, features Black Panther and Fantastic Four in…

Marvel has released the third official trailer of Avengers Doomsday, which showed the return of the X-Men. Amidst this, the fourth trailer of Marvel's upcoming film was leaked online.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer 4 LEAKED: The fourth trailer of Marvel's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, has been leaked online. Earlier, Marvel released the third official trailer, which showed the return of the X-Men. But due to the trailer leak, the entire planning of the studio has come under water. Earlier, it was reported that Robert Downey Jr would be playing the role of Doctor Doom in the film. However, there is nothing like that in the leaked trailer. Instead, it shows a huge crossover between Black Panther and Fantastic Four, which has shocked the fans.

What does the Avengers: Doomsday' leaked trailer 4 reveal?

The nearly one-minute video clip features Letitia Wright, who is seen taking charge of Black Panther as Shuri. She utters an emotional dialogue in which she talks about her loss and protecting Wakanda. "I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. A king has his duties. To prepare our people… for the afterlife. I have mine."

Watch here:

The trailer also shows Tenoch Huerta's character, Namor, and his Talokanil civilization. The special thing is that this time, this underwater world appears on a desert-like land, which indicates a big change in the story. Winston Duke also appears in the role of M'Baku, along with a glimpse of Dora Milaje. Amid the grim atmosphere, M'Baku's light-hearted dialogue provides some comic relief in the trailer. He said, "King M’Baku of Wakanda."

Then there's the Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The dialogue between Wakanda and the Fantastic Four has turned into the fans’ favorite among all Marvel comics characters. The title card at the very end of the trailer reads heroically that the duo in question would be back in Avengers: Doomsday. In the wake of the leak, several video clips have been wiped off social media, clearly confirming that the trailer was genuine, not an AI-generated one.

What is the date of the Avengers: Doomsday theatrical release?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already given us a sneak peek of the return of the heroes from Captain America, Thor, and the X-Men with the release of multiple trailers. It is being claimed that the full trailer for the movie will be released during the Super Bowl next month. Thus, the final day for Avengers: Doomsday to come to the big screen is December 18.

