Avika Gor moves to Bangkok with Milind Chandwani, gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi adventure

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani just bought a home in Bangkok, Read further to know all the details on her Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, upcoming South film, and why the move won't slow her down.

Avika Gor moves to Bangkok with Milind Chandwani, gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi adventure

Avika Gor is turning the page. After tying the knot with Milind Chandwani just last September, she’s packed her bags and moved to Bangkok. This isn’t just a long vacation, either, they’ve bought a house and everything. And for Avika, now 28, making it their own has been a big deal. She says she’s the one picking out the furniture, deciding how everything should look. “This time, I get to call all the shots,” she told HT City. “When you’re growing up, your parents decide what your home feels like. This is the first time it feels really ours.”

So, why Bangkok? That one boils down to Milind’s career. He had better offers out there, so they went for it. “Honestly, Bangkok always feels like a holiday to me so why not?” she said with a laugh. They spent seven years together before getting hitched, so backing each other’s dreams isn’t new. “When I land a long project, Milind’s right there for me. I want to do the same for him. We’re not the kind of couple who put limits on each other.”

Just because she’s living in another country doesn’t mean she’s pulling back on her work in India. Even before this move, most of her shoots happened outside Mumbai, in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam. Now, she’s just flying in and out from somewhere a little farther. “Both our families are here. Whatever I do, India’s still home for us, our heart’s here,” she says. “Distance doesn’t bother me. If something fits my schedule, I’ll do it.”

Her calendar’s pretty full these days. Next up is the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi and after that, she’s got a South film coming out. But for now, she’s soaking up this moment: new city, new challenges, still hustling. “Honestly, I’m at the best point in my life right now,” Avika says. And you can hear how much she means it.

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