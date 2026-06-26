Awarapan 2 brings back Mithoon-Sayeed Quadri magic with new takes on these ICONIC tracks

Read further to know everything about upcoming Awarapan 2 as Producer Vishesh Bhatt confirms reimagined versions of 'Toh Phir Aao' and 'Tera Mera Rishta' plus one brand-new song for the Emraan Hashmi starrer

Awarapan 2 brings back Mithoon-Sayeed Quadri magic with new takes on these ICONIC tracks

The legendary trio is back. They’ll bring fresh versions of “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta,” plus a brand-new track, right as the Emraan Hashmi-starrer gears up for an August 2026 release. For Awarapan 2, producer Vishesh Bhatt didn’t just want to honor that legacy; he wanted to make it even bigger. He’s gone back to the roots. Composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri, the minds behind the original, are reuniting for the sequel. Their new album brings reimagined versions of your favorite tracks “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta”plus something brand-new made just for this film. This time, director Nitin Kakkar joins Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi for Awarapan 2, which hits theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026. Even though Awarapan 2 leans more into action drama, Vishesh Bhatt insists the heart of the story is still about deep, messy emotions, just like the 2007 classic.

Bhatt put it simply: “Every time I thought about where the music should go, I kept coming back to Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri Saab. I knew they could give it the soul I was looking for, but also push it into someplace new. Their music’s always been a mix of heartbreak and hope, something quiet and huge at the same time. That’s exactly what this film needed.” For Sayeed Quadri, this isn’t just another job, it’s close to his heart. “When you write from a place of honesty, when you’re restless and searching, those words take on real meaning,” Quadri said. “My connection with Awarapan both the original and this one, is personal, and I know audiences will feel it in the new songs.”

Mithoon agrees. He believes it’s the creative chemistry between the three of them that gave the original its staying power. He says, “Any memorable song we’ve done has happened because we all clicked. Vishesh gives us a powerful, emotional story, and Sayeed Quadri Saab has a way of expressing complicated feelings simply. For Awarapan 2, we leaned on that same magic. Honestly, making music this honest just feels right.”

What Can You Expect From The Soundtrack?

Think of contemporary reworks of 'Toh Phir Aao' and 'Tera Mera Rishta' tracks that basically defined an era of Bollywood romance. But they’re not just recycling old hits. There’s a new song, too, something fresh that’ll keep the franchise moving forward while staying true to its emotional roots. Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi.

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