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Awarapan 2 teaser X review: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, WINS hearts with his intense look; fans say 'Goosebumps guarenteed'

Awarapan 2 teaser X review: Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit has left fans emotional, with many calling the teaser "goosebumps from start to finish" and predicting a bumper box office opening.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 29, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Awarapan 2 teaser X review: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, WINS hearts with his intense look; fans say 'Goosebumps guarenteed'

Awarapan 2 teaser review

Awarapan 2 teaser X review: The teaser for Awarapan 2 has hit the right chord with fans, sparking this big wave of nostalgia and excitement online. After 19 long years, Emraan Hashmi is back as the intense, brooding Shivam Pandit, and the first look has totally left audiences thrilled. It’s packed with high octane action, emotional scenes, and a fresh take on the iconic track Toh Phir Aao, so people are already praising the teaser for its gripping tone plus the visuals too. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter), calling it “goosebumps from start to finish,” while others highlighted Emraan’s commanding screen presence and impressive physical transformation.

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Awarapan 2 teaser shakes social media

As soon as the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with reactions from longtime fans of the original film. Several users pointed out how Emraan still carries the same intensity that made the 2007 film a cult favourite. His dialogue delivery and the reimagined music really have struck a chord with people, and many are saying that the teaser has managed to capture the essence of the original, while still hinting at something new that's coming.

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For anyone who grew up watching Awarapan, this teaser feels more like a long awaited reunion. The strong reaction online suggests that the sequel, already, has stirred up a lot of curiosity, even before anything else drops. With Emraan back in one of his most memorable roles, fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds when the film finally hits theatres.

Awarapan 2 teaser Twitter reactions

One wrote, "What a comeback! Pure nostalgia, goosebumps, and thrill packed into a 1.5-minute teaser. Emraan Hashmi's long-hair look, powerful voiceover, intense dialogues, Disha Patani's stunning glimpse, Shabana Azmi's menacing villain avatar, breathtaking Thailand visuals, rain fight sequences, bazooka action, and a phenomenal background score everything lands perfectly. The recreated "To Phir Aao" by Amaal Mallik doesn't feel like a remix; it brings back the same emotions that made the original iconic. This is mass, action, romance, drama, and emotion blended together. The VFX look solid, and the teaser delivers on every front..."

Another commented, "The pain of Shivam is back…. Awarapan 2 teaser out now, film releases this Independence Day weekend, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and others, probably one of the most awaited film of this year….. ALL SET FOR A BUMPER OPENING."

A third wrote, "The references make it look like Awarapan 2 is continuing the original story. if the story is good, this is gonna be a hit."

Another commented, "India is full of heartbroken aashiqs. Theatres are about to witness a tsunami. Anyone releasing a film on 14 Aug should rethink it, 'cause this date belongs to Emraan Hashmi this year. Awarapan 2 is the dark horse of 2026."

Awarapan 2 will hit theatres on August 14, 2026.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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