Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dies at 86: Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farhana Bhatt mourns his death [Viral Video]

Farhana Bhatt, Bigg Boss 19's runner-up, responds to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating Kashmiris are "shaken to the core" and calling him unforgettable.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 2, 2026 12:06 PM IST

The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an attack by the United States and Israel has sent shockwaves across the globe. He was 86. Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei's death in the early hours on March 1 after US President Donald Trump said that he was killed in a joint US-Israeli air strike that hit his compound on February 28. While some people around the world were cheering, those in Iran took to the streets to grieve and mourn the death of their supreme leader. Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farhana Bhatt too publicly reacted to Ali Khamenei’s death.

Farrhana Bhatt reacts to Khamenei's death

Reacting to the news of his death, Farrhana said, "Definitely, he was such a personality whom we can't forget ever. He will stay alive in our hearts. All the Kashmiris are shaken to the core after the incident. And you won't believe seheri ke baad main bilkul soyi nehi. I was so sad. This should never have happened."

She continued, "Kaafi logon ke liye woh ek messiah the. He will definitely stay alive in our hearts and minds."

