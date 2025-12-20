B Praak, wife Meera welcome baby boy, three years after tragic loss of...

B Praak and his wife, Meera, have been blessed with a baby boy. Readac ahead to know more about it.

Singer and music director B Praak and his wife, Meera Bachan, have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The singer shared a post on Instagram, making the announcement. He shared a picture of Lord Krishna in a collaboration post with his wife. In the picture, the caption said, "DDVIJ BACHAN Twice Born—A Spiritual Rebirth." The caption continued to read, "By the divine grace of Radheshyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives. The caption of the post read, “Sab Radhe Radhe hai, Jai Shri Krishna.”

Fans congratulate the couple

B Praak and his wife, Meera Bachan, have been blessed with a baby boy. As soon as they made the announcement, the fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple. One user wrote, “Many, many congratulations, Mee. ♥️ Sooo happy for you, my girl ??. Sending loads of love ? and warm wishes ✨?. Stay blessed, you guys. ??♥️♥️ Luvya ??.” Another netizen commented, “Wow, congratulations to you both ❤️❤️. It’s truly Kanha’s blessings ?.” One fan penned down, "Shree ji ki kripa barsati rahe bahiya ji meera bhabhi ji ?? ???." Badhai ho,” while another said, “Congratulations ❤️ So happy for you, @meera_bachan. ? Sending love, prayers, and warm wishes.”

B Praak and Meera Bachan Kids

B Praak and Meera tied the knot on April 4, 2019. Soon after, in 2020, they welcomed a baby boy into the world. The couple named him Adaab. Then, in 2022, they were blessed with another boy whom they named Fazza, but he passed away soon after his birth.

B Praak took to Instagram to make the announcement of his loss, writing, “With the deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss, and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and B Praak."

Now, they are welcoming a bundle of joy at their homes again, and they have named him Ddvij Bachan.

More about B Praak

Known for his hits like Teri Mitti, Maana Dil, Ranjha, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge, and Maaye, B Praak is one of the most loved musicians in the country. He was also honored with the award for National Award for Best Male Playback Singer, for the track Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

