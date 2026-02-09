Bad Bunny turns Super Bowl Halftime into a joyful, star-studded affair with Lady Gaga, Cardi B Young and more

According to Bad Bunny's rep, Karol G, Cardi B Young, Miko Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal were seen dancing beneath the casita's roof on Sunday night as the performance progressed via a fictitious sugar-cane field, a massive dance floor crowded with enthusiastic dancers, and a real wedding.

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Before the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny made a promise that "the world will dance." His exuberant, extravagant, unrepentant, unity-themed performance did not let down as he and Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and numerous other artists sped through a medley of his songs, introducing both himself and them to many of the over 100 million viewers.

Puerto Rican traditions take centre stage

The elaborate set featured a house (similar to the one in his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency in Puerto Rico, which was teased in Variety’s Bad Bunny cover story last June) that transformed the space into a Puerto Rico vecindad, complete with a barbershop, liquor store, and the famous “casita,” the small house where he would host celebrity guests during his Puerto Rico residency. The show was steeped in Latin American traditions, particularly those of his native Puerto Rico.

According to his representative, Karol G, Cardi B Young, Miko Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal were seen dancing beneath the casita's roof on Sunday night as the performance progressed via a fictitious sugar-cane field, a massive dance floor crowded with enthusiastic dancers, and a real wedding. His followers will be decoding the performance for weeks since it was so full of Easter eggs and subtle political references.

But one important message was togetherness. After saying "God Bless America" at the conclusion of the show, Bad Bunny listed every nation in the Americas, including the US, Canada, and, of course, his "motherland," Puerto Rico.

