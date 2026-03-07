Badshah's Tateeree controversy: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal calls Haryanvi song ‘disgusting’, demands immediate action against rapper

Swati Maliwal has hit out at rapper Badshah over his recent controversial Haryanvi track Tateeree. She referred to the alleged objectification of schoolgirls as 'disgusting.'

Rapper-singer Badshah continues to draw criticism for his new Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song - which had released on March 1 - is being slammed for the allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language and gestures that are used by girls in school uniforms. Chandigarh, Haryana Police had registered an FIR against rapper-musician Badshah on March 6 following a complaint that was lodged by a Panchkula resident. The resident had called out the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his song. The FIR was filed at the cybercrime police station in Panchkula under sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296. On March 6, the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) too had issued summons to Badshah over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the track.

Badshah summoned by Haryana Women’s Commission

According to an official summons that was issued on March 6, the case concerned complaints filed against Badshah. His real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia. The document were addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, and instructed authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the scheduled hearing. The complaint was submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both Savita and Shiv alleged that the lyrics of Tateeree were indecent and objectified women and minors. The commission took cognisance of these allegations and initiated proceedings to examine the Issue. The HSCW has scheduled a hearing on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am.

What has been Swati Maliwal's reaction to Badshah's song?

Amid the ongoing Tateeree controversy, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on March 7 that she was 'disgusted' by Badshah's new track. She also urged authorities to take punitive action against him. On X (Twitter), Maliwal posted, "Disgusted by singer Badshah’s new song objectifying schoolgirls with crass and vulgar lyrics. It is extremely Shameful & unacceptable! Artists with such influence must act responsibly. This can’t be normalized as entertainment. There must be an immediate takedown & strict action!"

Disgusted by singer Badshah’s new song objectifying schoolgirls with crass and vulgar lyrics. It is extremely Shameful & unacceptable! Artists with such influence must act responsibly. This can’t be normalized as entertainment. There must be an immediate takedown & strict… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 7, 2026

There were several reaction to her post. One tweet read, "The normalization didn't happen with this one song, it happened gradually while everyone called it just entertainment and kept streaming." Next comment read, "Swati ji, he sang most of his songs under the belt on record, why so much of sudden protest,but about Ravi Kishan & Manoj Tiwari. India is degraded & highly hypocrite Nation. All must be punished,not single out one in many." Another user posted, "Shocking how some artists chase cheap publicity by pushing vulgar and irresponsible content. Millions of young fans watch them, yet they show zero sense of responsibility. Fame should come with values, not the normalization of degrading narratives. Shameful conduct….."

