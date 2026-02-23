BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt's cultural moment goes VIRAL, fans laud her for...

Alia Bhatt's BAFTA 2026 debut turned into one of the night's most talked-about moments. Here's what makes the event even more special for the Indian audience.

BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt won everyone's heart with just one word on the stage of the BAFTA Awards. As she came to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award on the London stage, she began her speech with "Namaskar." One such message has gone viral on social media. People described her style as iconic and said she proudly displayed her Indian identity on the international stage. It was a very special moment for the fans.

What did Alia speak about at the BAFTA 2026 stage?

Alia was called on stage by host Alan Cumming. She looked gorgeous in a silver dress. On reaching the stage, she said "Namaste" and then added, “Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.” She then, jokingly, added, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” with a smile, and continued in English. Her fans much admired this action.

Check out here:

What did Alia present at BAFTA 2026?

Alia's speaking in Hindi was not just a style, but a move to show the spirit of that category. The award she was presenting was for films in languages other than English. In such a situation, her debut in Hindi was a message that cinema is not limited to one language.

What did Alia say about the power of cinema?

In her speech, Alia also talked about the power of cinema. Her message was that films are made in different languages, but the real language is human emotions. She said, “There’s nothing more powerful than human emotion, and you don’t need language for that.” Her words struck a chord with those present, as a platform like BAFTA celebrates stories from around the world.

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt presents the 'Film not in the English Language' award at @BAFTA ? pic.twitter.com/73w5eFPeAN — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) February 22, 2026

Which film won Best Film Not in the English Language?

The award in this category went to the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier. The film left many strong contenders behind. The Indian audience felt pride when Alia spoke Hindi during her presentation. She demonstrated that Indian artists can maintain their cultural heritage while being on global platforms.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more