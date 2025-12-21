Bangladesh lynching video: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munawar Faruqui and Rajiv Adatia SLAM horrifying incident

Bangladesh lynching video: Three stars from the television industry, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munawar Faruqui and Rajiv Adatia have condemned the horrifying incident. Read on.

Bangladesh’s recent lynching video has created a shockwave around the globe. Amid the unrest over activist Sharif Osman Hadi’s death, a Hindu man was brutally beaten up then was lynched by a mob on the streets. As per reports, he was beaten to death, hung by a tree and set on fire by locals over alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The video of the horrifying incident has been going viral on social media, attracting backlash from many prominent celebrities. Indian stars like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munawar Faruqui and Rajiv Adatia have shared their reactions on it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “If this visual is not enough to crackdown each and every Bangldeshi in Assam & In india… then you are doomed. Bloody s***holes... @himantabiswa free Assam from these dirt & termites.”

TRENDING NOW

If this visual is not enough to crackdown each and every bangldeshi in assam & in india… then you r doomed. Bloody shitholes.. @himantabiswa Free assam from these dirt & termites https://t.co/y9ICDrYN0l — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui tweeted, “Horrible footages and lynching videos from bangaldesh makes me sick and question humans. Protecting religion? These people are nothing but inhumane monsters, and the world is watching in silence. Speak and make culprits hang.” He captioned the statement with, “inhumane. This isn’t teaching of Prophet Mohammed (saw) Stop killing in the name of religion…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Rajiv Adatia issued a statement on this matter, which reads, "What’s happening in Bangladesh is breaking my heart. I have always stood for humanity whether in Gaza, Ukraine, or anywhere else in the world. But what I’m witnessing in Bangladesh is truly appalling: people being attacked simply for being Hindu. The world needs peace. No religion teaches us to harm or destroy others because of their faith. This must stop.”

“We need to remember that, at the core, we are all part of one human race. Regardless of who we worship, the common thread in every faith is love, compassion, and respect for one another. Let’s embrace that truth and stand against hatred,” the social media personality said.

While Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munawar Faruqui and Rajiv Adatia have shared their reactions on this matter, there are celebrities who refused to share their opinions on the Bangladesh lynching.

Talking about Devoleena’s work front, the actress is known for her work in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss, Sweet Lie, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Gangs of Filmistaan, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, devi putri, chatti maiyaa ki bitiya, Chandrakanta, Tere Sheher Mein, to name a few.

Rajiv Adatia was seen on Celebrity MasterChef. The show also featured Gaurav Khanna, Vikas Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Mr. Faisu, Archana Gautam, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Ranveer Brar, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant and Kabita Singh.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more