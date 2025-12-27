Battle of Galwan Star Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with paps; fans react 'Mazaa aa gaya...' [Viral Video]

Salman Khan's 60th birthday celebration started with a cake-cutting session during a get together that saw the presence of paps, media and fans. Salman rocked a new clean-shaven look during the celebration.

Salman Khan has officially hit the big 60 on December 27. And the star ensured that he celebrated his birthday the typical Salman way. Before he headed for the intimate birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan was seen cutting the birthday cake with paps and a few media friends. The star also won hearts as he flaunted his new, clean-shaven look for Battle Of Galwan. His recent appearance was enough for the star to convince that he is aging in reverse.

What details of Salman Khan's 60th birthday party went viral?

A source had spoken at length about Salman’s 60th birthday bash. According to India Today, Salman Khan had planned a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. In addition to his family and close pals, the party invites were also sent out to the filmmakers he has been associated with. A special video that featured multiple messages from all the filmmakers he had worked with was prepared. It focused on his cinematic journey and what he experience they had while working with the star.

What have fans been saying about his viral video?

As expected, within minutes of the video upload, it went viral. One fan posted, "Bhaijaan respect button". Next post read, "SALMAN BHAI SO FOR YOU, THE BIRTHDAY PERSON, HERE'S WHAT I WANT TO SAY: I HOPE THIS BIRTHDAY'S THE BEST ONE YET, IN EVERY DELIGHTFUL WAY. SO HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU. HAVE LOTS OF BIRTHDAY FUN! MAY YOUR BIRTHDAY WISHES ALL COME TRUE, EVEN IF YOU HAVE A TON". Another fan posted, "Salman sir bhi soch rhe hai ki yeh sab log jaye tab mai bhi farmhouse mai party karu". A few other posts read, "Happy birthday Salman sir may Allah blessed with lots of good health and success", "Happpppppppppppyyyyy birthday to my most handsome! Ilu ! May you live healthy , wealthy and God always blesses you with all the love .." and "Maza aaya bdy me bhai ke saath mai bhi wahi thaa bhai ke saath story lagaya hu".

Battle of Galwan teaser to be uvnveiled today

For years, Salman Khan turning a year older is never just about his birthday. It is almost a featival for his millions of fans the world over. Since Salman turning 60 is a big moment, it will be made memorable with the makers of Battle of Galwan sharing the first glimpse today. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan draws inspiration from the real-life events of the Galwan Valley clash.

