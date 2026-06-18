Batwara 1947 teaser goes VIRAL: Sunny Deol leads an emotional battle, Aamir Khan’s powerful voice steals the show; netizens excited for Preity Zinta

Batwara 1947 has been written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will hit theatres on August 14.

Batwara 1947 teaser goes VIRAL: Sunny Deol leads an emotional battle, Aamir Khan’s powerful voice steals the show; netizens excited for Preity Zinta

Batwara 1947: Following the success of Ikkis and Main Vapas Aaunga, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is gearing up for another exciting and impactful project. This time around, with with Batwara 1947, he will focus on one of the most emotional and defining chapters in India's history. On June 18, the makers had unveiled the film's teaser, and gave the viewers an insight into the impeccable cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh among others.

As evident from the teaser, which lasts for just over a minute, a powerful note features with Aamir Khan's voiceover. It throws light on India's hard-fought freedom and the heartbreaking partition that ruined several lives. As the narration proceeds, the visuals take the viewers into the most disturbing days of Partition. What follows next is destruction of homes and neighbourhoods, people living in fear and chaos. Watch the teaser once and you'd understand that the teaser brings to the viewers a story that isn't limited to politics. It focuses on how Partition led to human tragedy. Viewers are also made familiar with Abhimanyu Singh’s cruel character. It is evident from his dialogue “The streets will be flooded with blood!”. The teaser also shows glimpses of characters essayed by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

How have netizens reacted?

While the teaser has generated massive buzz for its impactful visuals and Sunny Deol's intense presence, many netizens are excited to watch Preity Zinta back on the big screen after a long hiatus. Some of the viral comments read, "OH MY GOD!!! Sunny Paaji + Preity Zinta… What a Teaser man"; "Preity Zinta, I’m so exited for pz. Back on big screen Dimple Queen"; "Preity's comeback"; "So happy to see you back in such a powerful role. You already own every frame, Queen!"; "Amir Khan bhai kafi shandar trailer ha"; "Karan sir awesome looking"; "Omg goosebumps! Can’t wait to see this on big screen. PZ is back" and "Masterpiece is Loading".

Know more about Batwara 1947

The film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after close to 30 years. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, and the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

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