'Bhabhiji ka MMS out': Shilpa Shinde's SHOCKING revelation in Lock Upp 2 leaves fans in split

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde recalls the alleged fake MMS controversy, claims a journalist threatened to leak the clip, and opens up about facing severe harassment.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 16: In the most recent Lock Upp episode, actress Shilpa Shinde from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain revealed something startling. Speaking candidly about one of the saddest times in her life, the actress recalls being severely harassed after being kicked off the show. While having a conversation with Varun Yadav, also known as Laila, Shilpa disclosed that she had previously received a supposed "MMS" footage from a journalist who claimed it belonged to her.

Shilpa Shinde recalls a startling incident

Shilpa said, "Ek media wali mujhe ek video clip bhejti hai." She said that her initial reaction was whether it was a video from a changing room or anything. "Ek second ke liye thandi body ho gayi meri," she recalled. Shilpa said that after downloading the video, she sat in her car until she had the guts to watch it.

Was the MMS of Shilpa Shinde?

Describing the video, she said, "Maine video khola to blur ek ladki ek ladke ke upar leti hui hai." Shilpa claimed that the lady on the video was not her, claiming that the blurred figure did not look like her and that the bedsheet was dirty. "Mujhe pata main kab last relationship mein thi aur kahan thi. Aur possible hi nahi hai," she asserted.

I don't know how much truth she is speaking and how much harassment she faced . But filing a false harassment case is never the solution. There are many legal ways to deal with these situations.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/ttvVaCNme4 — ??????? (@avyyaan) July 15, 2026

Journalist threatened her to leak the clip?

Shilpa further alleged that the journalist threatened to release the clip. "Maine kam se kam 6-7 ghanta cyber crime mein baithi," she said, adding that despite her efforts, the video was eventually circulated online with the caption, "Bhabhiji ka MMS out."

The actress shared that the incident affected her deeply, with even her mother and the watchman asking whether the video was hers. Recalling another ordeal, Shilpa added, "Jab main Bigg Boss mein ja rahi thi na, inhone mere upar criminal case kar di. Main bail le ke Bigg Boss mein gayi. Socho, kis level ki harassment thi mere pe."

Shilpa Shinde and her controversy

Shilpa Shinde rose to prominence as Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain before leaving the comedy in March 2016 due to a widely publicised spat with the producers.

Nearly a decade later, she reprised her famous role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 in December 2025, marking her return to the franchise. Shilpa went on to win Bigg Boss 11 in 2017, after leaving the show. During her Lock Upp confession, she said that she only joined Salman Khan's reality program after receiving bail in a criminal case she claimed was launched against her during that chaotic period.

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