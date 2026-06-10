Bharathiraja passes at 84: The man who made Kamal ugly, Sridevi a STAR, and cinema real

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at 84 in Chennai after a prolonged illness. Read further to know how he changed south cinema forever, and made legends throughout his career.

Bharathiraja passes at 84: The man who made Kamal ugly, Sridevi a STAR, and cinema real

Chennai woke up to heartbreak on Wednesday. Bharathiraja, the director who pulled Tamil cinema out of its glass boxes and set it down in the middle of real life has died at 84. He passed away at home, after fighting through months of age and breathing troubles. People close to him say he never really recovered from the shock of losing his son, Manoj Bharathiraja, earlier this year.

With his passing, Tamil cinema loses not just a filmmaker but a force, someone who made sure stories didn’t come out only of studio lots, but from the red earth of villages and real faces.

From Theni To A New Tamil Cinema

Born as Chinnasamy in Allinagaram, Theni district, in 1941, Bharathiraja’s journey was shaped by his simple beginnings. By the time he made his mark in 1977, Tamil films were mostly city-bound, loud, fake, and claustrophobic in their sets. Bharathiraja turned all that upside down with one film: 16 Vayathinile. He grabbed his camera, walked down dusty village tracks, threw in clumps of folk music, and let villagers’ own voices echo in every scene. He cast fresh faces. The studios balked. Distributors turned away. Yet the film, made for just Rs 5 lakh, ended up running for 175 days and earning twice its budget. Even more than the money, it cracked the old order wide open. Tamil cinema could tell raw stories and still get people into theaters.

Kamal Haasan used to tell this story: the first time he met Bharathiraja, the man walked in looking tired, shirt and dhoti streaked with sweat. Kamal almost skipped the project. But he took a pay cut, Rajinikanth too, and Sridevi only 14, even worked without makeup. Bharathiraja didn’t care for lacquered heroes. He wanted stories that stung and stuck.

A Filmography That Redefined Genres

In the decades that followed, he never repeated himself. Over fifty years and forty-plus movies, he tackled all kinds of stories in Tamil, Telugu, and even Hindi. After shaking things up with 16 Vayathinile, he jolted everyone again with Sigappu Rojakkal, a dark psychological thriller. Alaigal Oivathillai stepped right into messy questions of caste and faith. Mudhal Mariyathai brought us Sivaji Ganesan playing a man in love with a much younger woman, with grace and honesty. Later came Karuthamma, a gut-punch of a film that took on the horror of female infanticide head-on.

He made a mark in Telugu cinema, winning the National Award for Seethakokachiluka in 1981. Even into his eighties, Bharathiraja was behind the camera, his last feature, Meendum Oru Mariyathai, came out in 2020, and his swan song as director was a segment in Modern Love Chennai in 2023.

The Ultimate Star-Maker

His real magic was in finding and making stars. He had a thing about names starting with ‘R’, Radikaa, Revathi, Radha, Rekha, and Vijayashanti all got their big breaks from him and their first letters as a bit of good luck. He spotted Karthik, Pandian, and so many others before anyone else did. Top directors like K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, and Pandiarajan learned their craft on his sets.

Sridevi’s first step into Hindi movies came through him, with Solva Sawan, a Hindi reboot of his own classic. She was scared to leave home, but he pushed her out onto that bigger stage.

Actor In His Second Innings

Later on, Bharathiraja became a strong presence in front of the camera, too. That unmistakable voice, that steady, weathered face, Mani Ratnam’s Ayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Thiruchitrambalam, all benefited from it. Even last year, he was acting, first in the hit Maharaja and then in Malayalam cinema with Thudarum.

Awards And Legacy

The awards followed, of course, the Padma Shri, six National Film Awards, shelves of trophies. But for his fans, nothing beats the comfort of hearing his own voice at the start of a film, speaking to “En Iniya Thamizh Makkale.” You always knew: this one would be honest, local, real.

How He Will Be Remembered

Bharathiraja didn’t give Tamil cinema just its roots; he gave it heart, grit, the courage to tell unvarnished stories. He showed generations that village tales could be hits, that real language was enough, and beauty could be found without makeup or tricks.

Now, as the tributes pour in , from Kamal, Vijay, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and all those directors and actors who followed his lead, his legacy is everywhere. Every director who steps out of a studio, every actor who dares to look ordinary, every writer who lets local slang lead: there’s a bit of Bharathiraja in them. He climbed the mountain first. He left the path behind. The Everest of Directors has gone, but the view from up there is still his gift to all who follow.

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