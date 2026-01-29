Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa's special post to reveal baby boy Kaju’s name goes VIRAL, its meaning will…

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the name of their second son. The couple announced their second child's name to the public after a Namkaran ceremony.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the name of their second son. Ever since the birth of their son in December 2025, fans have been curious about what the couple would name their little one. Today, both of them shared adorable pictures of their son's naming (Naamkaran Sanskar) on social media. In these pictures, the whole family is seen very happy and emotional. Bharti, Haarsh, and their elder son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa (Golla) were seen enjoying the moments with their little member.

Bharti and Haarsh name their second child Yashveer

In the post shared on Instagram, Bharti, Haarsh, and Golla put many beautiful pictures together. In the pictures, Bharti is seen holding her little son in her arms as the entire family smiles for the camera. The caption of the post was very simple. Only one name was written, Yashveer, along with a red heart emoji. With this, it became clear that the name of his second son is Yashveer. Earlier, the housemates and fans used to fondly call the baby kaju.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

All about Bharti and Haarsh's second son, Yashveer

Bharti and Haarsh's second son was born on 19 December 2025. Since the birth of the child, the couple has been showing small glimpses to their fans, but there was suspense about the name. Now, after the name came out, the fans are looking very happy. The meaning of the name Yashveer is also very beautiful. Yash means success, fame, or glory, and Veer means brave or hero. That is, Yashveer means hero of success or glorious hero.

Celebs reaction

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, comments started pouring in. Along with the fans, many celebrities from the TV and film industry also wished the baby and the whole family. Many big stars like Suniel Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Gaurav Gera, and Rubina Dilaik commented and showered love and blessings. Everyone praised the baby's name and described it as very cute and meaningful. People wrote that as beautiful as the name is, so is the cute baby.

