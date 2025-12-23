Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a Hindu or Muslim? Comedian was once trolled because…

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents again. The comedian gave birth to a son at the age of 41. This has once again made the couple highlight in the headlines.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are among the most beloved couples on television. The couple has recently brought a baby into their life. Bharti and Harsh are excited to welcome another son into their family. Nonetheless, a desire of Bharti's remains unmet: she wished for a daughter. Reports indicate that Bharti was preparing for a shooting spree when her water broke unexpectedly, requiring her to be hospitalized. She delivered a baby boy. Bharti and Harsh had a son already. The family of the couple is celebrating at this time. Amid this festive mood, fans are keen to learn about Bharti and Harsh's private life. We will share information about Harsh Limbachiyaa's religion and the family background of Bharti. Harsh was born on January 30, 1987.

What religion does Harsh Limbachiyaa follow?

He is a prosperous screenwriter, producer, and television presenter. He has written for the shows Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. He also wrote dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi and lyrics for the title-track of the film Malang. He has created, produced, and hosted television shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, along with his wife Bharti Singh.Harsh, hailing from Mumbai, comes from a Gujarati family. The Limbachiya family name might be connected to the Vaishya community. Harsh was raised in a Hindu household. Bharti Singh, on the other hand, was born in Amritsar, Punjab, into a Punjabi household.She hails from a Sikh family. Bharti and Harsh got married in 2017. It was a marriage between different castes. Bharti once made a serious joke that ended up costing her a lot. Jasmin Bhasin appeared on a comedy program. At that moment, Bharti humorously mentioned to Jasmin the advantages of having a beard and moustache.

Bharti mentioned, "If you put your beard in your mouth after drinking milk, it tastes like vermicelli. Many of my friends spend years removing lice from their beards and moustaches after marriage." Bharti's remarks deeply offended the Sikh community, as beards and moustaches hold religious significance for Sikhs."

