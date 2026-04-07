Bhoot Bangla trailer launch: Akshay Kumar's WEIRD outfit during event sparks hilarious meme fest; fans react 'Kya majboori thi?'

Akshay Kumar's unusual outfit at the Bhoot Bangla trailer launch grabbed more attention than the film itself, with fans mocking his eccentric look. Here's what netizens said.

The Bhoot Bangla trailer was unveiled in Mumbai on April 6, and it was a star-studded event. The main actors of the movie, Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal, attended the event. Although the trailer was supposed to be the centre of attention, Akshay's eccentric costume ultimately took centre stage and not completely for the best reasons.

Akshay's fashion statement during Bhoot Bangla trailer launch

Akshay made what seemed to be a purposeful fashion statement when he arrived at the event. The actor wore a layered ensemble that included a blue shirt that was ripped and distressed and a jacket that resembled a blazer that was also ripped and tattered. The outfit included dark-toned pants together with two colorful ties which included one tie in red and another tie in yellow.

The outfit displayed an obvious attempt to create avant-garde edgy fashion. The audience, however, did not find the appearance appealing; many thought it was more confusing than daring.

Netizens mock Akshay's outfit

Clips from the paps quickly became viral on social media, and users were quick to share their raw opinions. The comments section was flooded with jokes and jibes. "Kiya majboori rahi hogi iski," wrote one user, while another quipped, "A kare to fashion ham kare to garib."

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One comment read, "Jyada daulat insaan ko pagal kar deti hai," and another user wrote, "Hum phene to chapri." The jokes kept coming. "Kuch bhi, joker lag raha hai ye," wrote one fan, while others added, "Gareeb kare to chapri; ameer kare to fashion," and "Ab ye bhikari wale kapde kyu pehen ke aaya hai."

Akshay Kumar mocks Rajpal Yadav

Akshay Kumar was seen "mocking" Rajpal Yadav during the Bhooth Bangla press conference. Rajpal, however, laughed it off and took it in stride. After the video of Akshay mocking him went popular on social media, numerous people controversially stated, "Short stature are not respected," sparking a debate.

Since it appeared like Rajpal Yadav was not given a chair during the Bhooth Bangla press conference, a user posted a video on X of the actor carrying his own. Akshay Kumar ordered Rajpal to take a seat while speaking to the media, stating, "Baith, baith, baith na."

Upon much insistence, Rajpal sat on the chair. Akshay then joked, "Kha ma kha pel doonga, baith ja." Akshay was heavily trolled for behaving in such a way with Rajpal.

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