Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection:: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses ₹211 Cr worldwide in 15 days, eyes STRONG third weekend

Bhooth Bangla has zero plans to slow down. Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy is riding high after two weeks, and the buzz is actually picking up as the third weekend rolls in. Read further to know what's working for the movie?

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection:: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses ₹211 Cr worldwide in 15 days, eyes STRONG third weekend

Bhooth Bangla has zero plans to slow down. Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy is riding high after two weeks, and the buzz is actually picking up as the third weekend rolls in. People aren’t just coming for the scares or laughs, word-of-mouth is strong, and weekday shows are still packed. That’s a good sign if you’re looking at the long game.

Day 15 brought another solid haul. On Friday, Bhooth Bangla scooped up ₹4.50 crore net in India from 4,807 shows (thanks to Sacnilk for the numbers), bumping its domestic net to ₹132.65 crore. The gross is even bigger ₹157.55 crore in India. Overseas, there’s still momentum: ₹1.25 crore on Day 15, so the international gross has climbed to ₹53.50 crore. Add it all up, and the film’s global gross sits at ₹211.05 crore after 15 days and nearly 150,000 showings.

If you look at occupancy trends, Friday averaged 11.69%, with morning shows starting at 11.69%, but the big jump came in the afternoon 31.85%. That’s a clear sign people are gearing up for the weekend. Trade folks expect even bigger numbers in the evening and night.

Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru are leading the pack, clocking over 20% occupancy. NCR came in at 11% across 313 shows. Ahmedabad lagged a bit, only 4% from 188 shows. Surat, Kolkata, Jaipur, turnout stayed on the lighter side in those spots, but the metros are powering the movie’s momentum.

For Wamiqa Gabbi, this film marks a milestone: her first ₹100 crore movie. She jumped onto social media, dropped some behind the scenes pics, and wrote, “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, FAARA… and the entire crew who believed in this film and gave it everything.” She thanked audiences for making space for the film and for her, and promised, “This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.”

What’s Actually Working For Bhooth Bangla?

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar teaming up again drew mixed reviews, but audiences are saying otherwise. Steady weekday numbers, boosted by that weekend jump, point to strong word of mouth. With no big new releases this week, Bhooth Bangla has some room to breathe and it’s already at ₹211.05 crore worldwide.

Here’s the box office picture after 15 days: India Net: ₹132.65 crore, India Gross: ₹157.55 crore, Overseas Gross: ₹53.50 crore, Worldwide Gross: ₹211.05 crore, 149,575 shows so far. The movie’s run is nowhere near done, and the third weekend might push it even higher. It’s already making a mark in 2026’s charts.

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