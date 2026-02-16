Bianca Censori’s husband, Kanye West’s first-ever show in India CONFIRMED; Ye to take over Delhi’s JLN stadium for…

Popular American rapper Kanye West is going to perform live in India for the first time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Read on to know more details.

Famous American rapper Kanye West, who is now also known as Ye, is going to perform live in India for the first time. The concert will be held on 29th March 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. After this announcement, there is tremendous enthusiasm among his fans across the country. For a long time, Indian fans were waiting for his live show, and now this wait is going to end soon. As soon as the news broke out, social media was abuzz with reactions.

Kanye West to perform in India?

The information about the concert was shared on the official Instagram account of District by Zomato, after which the curiosity of the fans increased further. The post stated that Ye will perform live in New Delhi on March 29. The post reads, INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE… 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI.” Thousands of people responded to the post. While some expressed happiness, others said the concert should have been held in Mumbai. Many fans called it a special occasion in their lives and expressed their desire to be a part of this historic show.

What did the organisers say?

The event is being organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment, and Wizcraft International. According to the organisers, the show will be a large-scale musical experience, using modern technology, spectacular stage design, and high-quality sound arrangements. Kanye West can perform popular songs from his entire career in this concert. The statement reads, “Expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience".

Where to buy tickets for Kanye West’s concert?

Tickets for the concert will be available on the District by Zomato platform from February 18, 2026. Organisers say it could be one of the biggest music concerts ever staged in India. Whitefox representative Aman Kumar said, “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is… One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

All about Knaye West

Kanye West is considered one of the most successful and influential hip-hop artists in the world. He has won 24 Grammy Awards in his career and has given many superhit songs. His famous songs include Stronger, Gold Digger, Good Life, and Ultralight Beam. His musical style and performance have made him stand out at the global level.

