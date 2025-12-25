Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek, Ashnoor, Awez and Nagma reunite for..., netizens call them... [Viral video]

Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur shared a great bond on the show. During his interviews, Abhishek maintained that he shared a great friendship with Ashnoor Kaur.

Bigg Boss 19: It has been days since the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ended, and popular contestant Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of the 19th season. The show was popular for several reasons - fights among inmates, their controversial behaviours, and the challenges they had to combat to stay longer on the show. While there was immense animosity among contestants, viewers were happy to see their flawless on-screen chemistry too. After the show ended, many maintained a distance from others. However, some friendships remained intact. One such name is Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. They were recently seen together again.

Ashnoor and Abhishek win hearts with their...

Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur shared a great bond on the show. During his interviews, Abhishek maintained that he shared a great friendship with Ashnoor Kaur. He said that he could combat every challenge with positivity. He has often stressed on the bond with Ashnoor being very special. They were recently seen posing.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

How netizens reacted?

As soon as the video became viral, fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation. On user wrote, "Super - Cali - Fragilistic -Expiali - Docious." Another commented, "Pretty people." A third cheered the Bigg Boss 19 duo as, "#abhinoor❤️?"

Awez Darbar and girlfriend Nagma spotted

Awez Darbar, Bigg Boss 19 contestant, also made it to the celebration. His girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, was spotted with him. Together, they were paped. Nagma was also a participant in Bigg Boss 19. However, she was evicted from the house at the very first eviction. During the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Natalia Janoschek and Nagma were both ousted, resulting in a double eviction.

