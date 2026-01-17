Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt in TROUBLE, faces backlash over…

Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt is making headlines after a video of her went viral on social media. The actress is known for her fearless personality but now a viral clip has caught everyone's attention.

It has been a while since Bigg Boss 19 concluded, but contestant Farrhana Bhatt is still in the news. Farrhana is recognized for her loud and fearless nature. Recently, a video of her has caught the attention of netizens and people are pretty mad after seeing it. People didn't like Farrhana's reaction in this video at all, especially Amaal Malik's fans. The viral video is reportedly from an event where Farrhana was on stage. During this time, someone from the crowd shouted, "Farrhana, who do you think Amaal Malik is?" Upon hearing this, Farrhana starts laughing. Her reaction was recorded on camera and quickly went viral on social media. The surprising thing is that just a few days ago, Farrhana had called Amaal Malik her friend, so her laughing like this seemed wrong to people.

Jaise idol waise fans? Instead of taking a stand for her so-called friend, she laughed and joined in mocking him in front of the audience. Waah? She should be ashamed of her behaviour and her words, both inside and outside BB.#AmaalMallik? pic.twitter.com/z1qJOjliBn — Roshni? (@anon_sayla) January 15, 2026

Netizens' reaction to Farrhana's viral video

After the video surfaced, social media users erupted in anger. Many accused Farrhana of having a double standard. Users said that if Amaal is her friend, then making fun of him like this is completely wrong. Some also said that Farrhana should have taken a stand for her friend while standing on stage, but she didn't. Because of this, Farrhana is being heavily trolled and her personality is being questioned.

What did Farrhana Bhatt say about Salman Khan?

Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt has also stated that Salman Khan. She revealed that she hasn't met Salman Khan since the end of Bigg Boss 19. Farrhana said that she hasn't spoken to or had any contact with Salman Khan since the grand finale. When asked if she would like to meet Salman Khan, she said that perhaps Salman wouldn't want to meet her.

Farrhana further added that Salman Khan seemed angry with her throughout the season and perhaps he didn't like her personality. Farrhana also said that Salman might not have liked many things she said.

Bigg Boss 19 finale

It's worth noting that Gaurav Khanna was the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up, and Praneet More was the second runner-up.

