Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience with...: 'He tried to...'

Malti Chahar was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. In a recent chat, she recalled disturbing experiences she had to face in the showbiz industry.

Malti Chahar - who was recently seen in popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 - has talked about the most disturbing casting couch experience which left her both shaken and traumatised. In a recent interview, Malti talked at length about her journey on the show and the ups and downs she had to face as an actor in the showbiz industry. She showed no qualms in telling host Siddharth Kannan that her journey in the industry hasn't been as easy as it seems. She even recalled an incident when an elderly filmmaker tried to cross the boundary while speaking to her.

What did Malti Chahar say?

TRENDING NOW

In the recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Malti admitted to the fact that instances of casting couch often happen in the showbiz industry. "Yes, sometimes it happens. Once or twice, people may try their luck," she revealed. The actress also added that you can easily understand other person's intentions just be gauging their body language. "People here are very smart. They understand your nature and your body language. One or two people crossed the line, one even misbehaved, but most understood my boundaries," she added.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Much before the actress had entered Bigg Boss 19 house, Malti Chahar had garnered immense popularity with her participation in beauty pageants. She had bagged Miss India Earth 2009 title, and five years later, she won Miss Photogenic title in Femina Miss India Delhi 2014. With this accolade, she gained massive fame and became a stepping stone to acting. Born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Malti had completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra. She belongs to a family with strong sports background. For the unversed, her brother, Deepak Chahar and cousin, Rahul Chahar, have gained popularity as cricketers. She had graduated as a software engineer from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow. In 2017, she made her acting debut with the short film, Manicure.

How much did Malti Chahar earn from BB19?

Malti Chahar had entered Bigg Boss 19 on day 42 (week 7) and had to face eviction mid-week 15. She was seen in the show for about 8 weeks which comes down to approximately 59 days. There is no confirmation on how much she was paid during the stint. But if reports are anything to go by, Malti had charged Rs 1-3 lakh per week for her participation. And for about 8 weeks, she managed to earn Rs 8-24 lakh.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more