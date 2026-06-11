Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar's BLUNT take on Rs 370 Biryani controversy at Pranit More's show goes VIRAL: 'Teach your sons better'

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar has reacted strongly to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy linked to comedian Pranit More's show, stressing that consent can never be bought and urging society to stop normalising such remarks as jokes.

Deepak Chahar’s sister and actress Malti Chahar has strongly reacted to the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” joke that went viral from comedian Pranit More’s live show. In a thoughtful social media post, she criticised the mindset behind the comment and highlighted the importance of consent and respect towards women.

What is Rs 370 Biryani controversy?

The controversy began when a man named Himanshu Jangra, during an audience interaction at Pranit More’s show, shared a story about a date. He mentioned taking a slightly older woman out for chicken biryani costing around ₹370. He then joked that since he had spent the money, he intended to “recover” it, implying he expected something physical in return. Pranit laughed along, and the clip quickly spread online, drawing widespread backlash.

What did Malti Chahar say?

Responding to the video, Malti wrote that such comments explain why many women today prefer financial independence and often choose to split bills on dates. She pointed out that even when women support men financially, they are still objectified and disrespected.

₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman's consent is… — Malti Chahar?? (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026

Malti emphasised that a woman’s consent should never be seen as something that can be bought with money or gifts. She expressed disappointment that despite years of progress towards gender equality, women continue to face such attitudes. She urged parents to teach their sons the value of respecting women and understanding consent properly.

In her post, Malti also noted that content in media and entertainment has a strong influence on society. She advised against dismissing such remarks as “just a joke,” saying they can normalise problematic behaviour.

Pranit More faces criticism

Pranit More has faced heavy criticism online since the clip went viral. While the comedian is kind of known for his crowd work style, a lot of people feel like this specific interaction crossed a line. The whole thing has already kicked off a broader discussion about modern dating, entitlement and also why we need more care with consent.

Malti Chahar’s strong and clear stance has been appreciated by many, with a few netizens praising her for speaking up on the issue.

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