Bigg Boss 19 fame Natalia Janoszek marries secretly to singer Danish Alfaaz? Who is he?

It has been three months since the reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, ended. However, its contestants continue to stay in the spotlight. Recently, Natalia Janoszek has been making headlines because of her personal life. According to reports, the actress has secretly married singer Danish Alfaaz. On the work front, Natalia is also preparing for her upcoming Bangladeshi film Rakkhosh. Meanwhile, a photo of Natalia and Danish has been going viral on social media.

Did Natalia marry singer Danish Alfaaz?

A video of Natalia and Danish is currently circulating online. In the clip, Natalia looks happy and introduces Danish as her husband. She is seen wearing a white lace wedding dress with a veil, while Danish wears a white pinstripe suit. The person recording the video congratulates them, and the couple replies with a simple “Thank you.” Danish’s sister also shared a few photos from what appeared to be their secret wedding, but she later deleted them. So far, neither Natalia nor Danish has officially confirmed the news.

Who is singer Danish Alfaaz?

Danish Alfaaz is a Mumbai-based singer and social media influencer with around 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Apart from creating content online, he is also a singer, songwriter, composer and actor. He comes from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh and has worked on several songs, including Koi Shehri Babu 2.0, Tohfa, Jeene Ki Tamanna, Mubarak Ho, Qatilana and Mai Tere Ishq Mein 2.0.

About Natalia Janoszek

Natalia Janoszek is a Polish actress who gained global attention after appearing in the Netflix film 365 Days. She later became popular in India after participating in Bigg Boss 19. According to reports, Natalia made her Bollywood debut with the film Dreamz in 2012 and her Hollywood debut with Death Rang. She has also won more than 20 beauty pageant titles at national and international levels. At the age of 16, she took part in Miss Teen Poland, marking the beginning of her journey in pageants.

During one episode of Bigg Boss 19, Natalia spoke openly about her past relationships while talking with fellow contestant Baseer Ali. She said she had always been attracted to “bad boys” and admitted that many of her previous relationships were toxic. Natalia explained that she rarely argued with her partners, but problems happened when she couldn’t meet their expectations. She also shared that growing up without a father figure made her try to change herself to please her partners. However, she added that she has grown and changed with time.

