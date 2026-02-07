BB 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola TROLLED for intimate dance video with...; actress breaks silence about...

Akanksha is currently in the news for a promotional video for her next production, Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, following the excitement around her reel with Awez Darbar.

Akanksha Chamola Trolled: Since she started marketing her next project, Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna's wife, has been in the headlines. After she uploaded a relationship-related post a few days ago, there were rumours that she and Gaurav Khanna were having marital problems. The actress, however, denied the rumours. She is currently in the news again after a promotional video for her new project caught people's attention.

Akanksha Chamola trolled for new viral video

Akanksha is currently in the news for a promotional video for her next production, Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, following the excitement around her reel with Awez Darbar. The video, which features her dancing with co-stars Ali Hasan and Kunwar Amar, has generated conflicting responses on social media.

What's in the viral video?

The video, which was taken at the February 5 show premiere, has Akanksha dancing with Kunwar Amar. At that point, Ali Hasan, her other co-star, pulls her hard and shares a close dance. As she continues to dance with Ali Hasan, Amar joins them and is seen giving her a back hug. Akanksha may be seen giggling the entire time in the video. The video quickly gained popularity on social media, with many viewers drawing comparisons to the previous on-stage exchange between Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon.

How did netizens react?

A user wrote, comparing the sequence with AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria and wrote, “Earlier, Veer Pahariya’s girlfriend was kissing someone else on stage and then they broke up. And now Gaurav Khanna’s wife is behaving in the same way (sic)."

Another user wrote, “Chee!!! the Gaurav Khanna’s wife’s clip was 100 times more cheaper than the Tara Sutaria clip (sic)."

Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on...

Talking about doing intimate scenes onscreen and her comfort level, Akanksha said, "The censorship laws are getting stricter. In our show, we have shot scenes keeping censorship guidelines in mind. Ham hamare comfort zone mein hi the. Director lajawaab the kyunki agar woh nahi hote toh hum kuch bhi nahi kar paate. Even though the male co-stars were shy about doing the intimate scenes, they made sure that the woman was comfortable. I even felt bad for them because they feel neglected. For all such scenes, we do workshops and training to get comfortable with each other."

She continued," It doesn't matter if you know the person you are doing the scenes with. There is a lot of process before shooting such scenes. Our inhibitions are addressed during intimacy workshops. We are aware of each other's comfort and no lines are crossed. There is also a level of trust. In the schedule, such scenes are shot sometime during the middle of production so you get comfortable with your co-star."

