Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand EXPLODES after Tanya Mittal's fans compare son Ayaan with...; warns 'Don't you f**king...'

Kunickaa Sadanand went on to say that although Tanya criticises her in interviews, she has never said anything negative about Tanya. Kunickaa further called out Tanya and her fans.

Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand used to be close friends inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. But their relationship quickly soured, and Kunickaa was clearly keeping her distance from Tanya while they were on the show. Kunickaa claims that Tanya made disparaging comments about her after they left the Bigg Boss 19 house. Tanya's supporters have responded negatively to Kunickaa, accusing her of using the "victim card." Kunickaa refuses to be silenced by anyone who tries to stop her. She has firmly refuted the accusations, answering with assurance and without holding back.

Tanya Mittal's fans target...

Kunickaa was criticised by one of Tanya's fans on X for condemning her and was challenged to cease tweeting anti-Tanya material. In response, Kunickaa clapped back right away, saying, "Don't you F…..king Dare me." She went on to say that although Tanya criticises her in interviews, she has never said anything negative about Tanya. Kunickaa further called out Tanya and her fans, saying, "Also if she is such a sanskaari, scared, bebas, person why did she enter Bigg Boss, Mama key baraat mein aayi thi kya? (sic)" Also, she accused Tanya of "milking" the show, becoming famous as a result, and then disparaging the host and other competitors.

Don’t you F…..king Dare me , you twitt? Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund?

Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari,scared, bebas ,… https://t.co/YYBP1Ub9m2 Also Read Bigg Boss 19: Akanksha Chamola's sarcastic ultimatum; unfreeze Gaurav or get ready for 'Adult wali pappi' — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

Tanya Mittal fans compare Ayaan Lall with...

Later, another fan posted a photo of Kumar Sonu and her son Ayaan Lall, highlighting the features that were similar. Calling out the post, Kunickaa re-shared it on X and wrote, "Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has "Personality Rights". She also threatened legal action against the user. Tanya was also tagged by Kunickaa, who questioned whether she and her fans felt satisfied by such acts.

Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy,… https://t.co/cNIAC5giQl — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

Kunickaa cautioned Tanya's fandom in a recent post not to involve her friends or family. In one of her posts, she also made it clear that she is not aiming at Tanya specifically, but rather at her fans, who are the ones who are making her angry.

