Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal makes SHOCKING revelation about..., says she owns... [Viral Video]

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal may not have won the show's trophy, but she has won the hearts of the audience. She was also mocked for talking about bodyguards, luxury cars, and big houses. But now, she makes a big revelation about her riches.

Contestant Tanya Mittal from Bigg Boss 19 has not won the show's trophy, but she has definitely won the audience with her confidence. Tanya was very much criticized for her money during the show. Many cast doubt on her affirmations and claimed that she was not telling the truth about her riches. Moreover, she was trolled for mentioning bodyguards, luxury cars, and large mansions. Now, Tanya has made a revelation that has surprised everyone.

What is Tanya Mittal's shocking revelation?

Recently, Tanya Mittal revealed that she not only runs a clothing brand but also owns a condom factory. In an interview with News Pinch, Tanya gave a full tour of her condom manufacturing factory. She explained how the packaging, testing, and manufacturing of condoms are done at the factory. Tanya clarified that this business is a major source of her income. Tanya said that a large number of people work in her factory, providing employment to many. She acknowledged that people do not usually openly accept a business like a condom factory, which is why there is hesitation in talking about it. While showing the inside of the factory, Tanya talked about the high-tech machines that have been imported from abroad. She also showed her lab where the quality of every product is checked.

TRENDING NOW

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News Pinch (@thenewspinch)

The factory employees also confirmed that Tanya is the owner of this factory and that she owns more than one factory. The staff referred to her as 'boss' and clearly stated that Tanya was not lying about her wealth. Tanya said that she is showing her home and workplace after Bigg Boss so that her supporters can know the truth.

What did Tanya Mittal say about trolls?

Tanya emotionally shared that she faced a lot of trolling and mental pressure during the show. She said, "They fought for me and stood up for me even when they didn't know my truth. They believed me without questioning anything. Because of that, they were targeted and trolled for supporting a 'fake' girl. I was being lynched the whole time. Inside the house, they would lynch me for six days. And then the man who came on weekends would pull my leg even more. He roasted me the entire time."

Tanya Mittal lavish house

After Bigg Boss, Tanya Mittal returned to her hometown, Gwalior, where she received a grand welcome. A video of the luxury cars parked outside her house went viral on social media. A large, flower-decorated gate and a lush green lawn were also visible outside her house. Tanya became emotional and cried upon meeting her father. She said that she did not mention her father on the show because people would have made fun of him.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more