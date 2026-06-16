Bigg Boss 20: Who is Santy Sharma? Viral rapper to be seen in Salman Khan's reality show?

Indian rapper Santy Sharma has been in news after slamming the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend. Will he be seen in Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20: Who is Santy Sharma? Viral rapper to be seen in Salman Khan's reality show?

Rapper Santy Sharma has emerged as one of the most talked-about names on social media. Reason? His comments about the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had gone viral. The rapper had shared his opinions through an Instagram statement, and called the movement “more like internet drama than a serious movement.” His comments quickly went viral online, and saw reactions from thousands of netizens. While some users agreed with his opinion, others slammed his viewpoint, which further led to a heated debate among netizens. The controversy further made Santy Sharma popular.

Santy Sharma in Bigg Boss 20?

There has been a lot of buzz around the much-anticipated show Bigg Boss 20. Several reports have suggested “final contestant” lists. According to a report by Variety India, Salman Khan will begin shooting for the new season by September 21. For the unversed, he has been hosting the show for the last 16 years. There has been no confirmation about the same so far. Several reports have suggested that Santy Sharma (a rapper) is expected to join the show. Again, this is mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma's real name is Ganesh Sharma. He is a rapper, singer and lyricist and hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Santy - who had born on September 9, 1996 - is often hailed for being one of the first rappers from Ratlam to rose to fame in the independent Desi hip-hop scene. He kicked off his musical journey about 12 years back in 2014. Gradually, he built a massive fan base through independent rap songs and social media content. In 2016, he released his track Suni Suni Sadko in 2016. In 2017, he released the motivational rap song Udaan. This helped him earn regional attention. Later, he also experimented with commercial-style music through tracks like Peeta Daaru.

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