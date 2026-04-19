Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner LEAKED: Not Raqesh Bapat, THIS contestant to lift trophy?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has everyone buzzing as the grand finale draws closer, but right before the finale, there's a name that's buzzing everywhere as the winner. Read further to know who we are talking about.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has everyone buzzing as the grand finale draws closer. After weeks packed with drama, tears, close friendships, and more than a few fierce showdowns, only five contestants are left, eyeing that trophy. We’ll finally find out who takes it home on April 19.

Vishal Kotian Shakes Up the Finale

Right before the big night, Vishal Kotian’s name exploded all over social media. Suddenly, everyone was talking about him. Fan accounts and random online posts started popping up, flat-out declaring Vishal as this year’s winner. The rumor spread fast and viewers jumped into heated debates, mostly because most thought the competition was way tighter.

Rumors Add to the Confusion

Things got even messier when a screenshot surfaced from some public info page showing Vishal winning, with Tanvi Kolte and Anushri Mane as runner-ups. That image didn’t last long. It disappeared soon after, leaving fans wondering if it was real or just another bit of internet nonsense.

No Word from the Makers Yet

As for the makers of the show? Silence. The channel and showrunners haven’t said a word about those viral claims. There’s still no official confirmation—everyone’s just guessing as the clock ticks down. Looks like they’re keeping the suspense going until the last moment.

Meet the Final Five

This season’s finalists are: Vishal Kotian, Tanvi Kolte, Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, Deepali Sayed. They made it through after Reva Kaurase left during a surprise mid-week eviction.

Why Vishal’s Still Making Headlines

Vishal Kotian has managed to stay in the spotlight all season. He’s shown a lot of emotion, got into his share of arguments, and stood out during the toughest tasks. His dynamic with the other housemates especially his clashes with Raqesh Bapat have kept everyone glued to their screens.

The Wait for the Winner

The finale airs Sunday night on Colors Marathi and streams on JioHotstar. Until the winner’s name is officially out, fans won’t stop speculating. Is Vishal actually this season’s champ, or does the show have one last shock up its sleeve? We’ll find out soon enough.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more