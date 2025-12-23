Bigg Boss Telugu fame Sivaji’s comment on actresses sparks massive outrage online

Sivaji's recent remark on how women should dress has received heavy backlash on social media. Here is what he said during the recent visit.

Telugu actor Sivaji made a controversial remark about actresses’ dressing sense at the press release event of his upcoming movie, Dhandoraa. His recent remarks have sparked widespread criticism from women. Netizens too have referring to his statement as 'regressive'. Sivaji began his speech by complimenting the anchor for her presentation. But soon his views shifted on how actresses should dress. Without taking anybody’s name, he used gestures to describe what he considered as decent clothing. All actresses, who were present with him on stage, were seen in traditional attire.

What did Sivaji say about actresses’ clothing?

During the event, Sivaji said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical asset.” He also used offensive language to describe what people would think if they were seen in such clothes. While Sivaji was making misogynistic remarks, the audience was seen cheering. According to reports, Sivaji was indirectly referring to Nidhhi Agerwal mob incident. Actor Nidhhi was mobbed by a crowd during a promotional event that was held in Hyderabad's Kukatpally on December 18, 2025. The event was held at a mall, and saw the presence of several fans. People had gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor during the launch of a song from her upcoming film The Raja Saab. The film features Prabhas as the protagonist. Within minutes, video clips were shared on social media which showed how Nidhhi struggled to reach her car. Instead of addressing the crowd management, Sivaji comments cite concern about clothes and suggested that women face issues if they wear revealing clothes. Shivaji’s words shifted responsibility away from those who harassed them and placed it on women’s clothing.

How did netizens react to Sivaji’s comment on women’s clothing?

A user said, “I completely condemn how Sivaji spoke in the movie release function. I really wish all these celebrities would learn how to talk, what to talk or what not to talk.” Another wrote, “This is not the first time Shivaji has used loose and inappropriate words against women. Earlier it happened on Bigg Boss, and today again on a public stage. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Why is there complete silence from Mahila Mandals on this?” Another wrote, “One actor taking his previously played role in movie too seriously and living it in real life!! Unwarranted statements. Regressive thoughts. - Actor Sivaji.” Another user said, “That Sivaji video is absolutely disgusting and vile.”

I completely condemn how Sivaji spoke in the movie release function.

I really wish all these celebrities would learn how to talk, what to talk or what not to talk. — అమ్మలు (@ammalu99) December 23, 2025

This is not the first time Shivaji has used loose and inappropriate words against women. Earlier it happened on Bigg Boss, and today again on a public stage. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Why is there complete silence from Mahila Mandals on this? pic.twitter.com/RUGuDtD32H — RebellionTweet ? (@RebellionTweet) December 23, 2025

One actor taking his previously played role in movie too seriously and living it in real life!! Unwarranted statements. Regressive thoughts. - Actor Sivaji pic.twitter.com/azn79Vd7Wj — FilmyFella (@FilmyFella) December 23, 2025

That Sivaji video is absolutely disgusting and vile. — ewww! in my SHOWGIRL era (@notjaanvi) December 23, 2025

Police case registered against Lulu Mall management, organisers

Actress Nidhhi was present at the song release of her upcoming movie, The Raja Saab at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad. While leaving the venue, a mob attacked her and held on to her clothes and she was pushed. Following the massive criticism online, the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police registered a suo motu case against the event’s organisers and the mall management. Reason? They failed to take prior permission for the event which led to massive mishandling of security at the gathering.





