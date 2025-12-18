Milk Bottle, Polka Dots and...: Billie Eilish BREAKS internet after..., treats fans on her birthday with new BOLD look

Once again, Billie Eilish astonished her followers on the internet by posing with a milk bottle and a striking polka-dot top. In the Instagram story shared by her friend Lucy Healey, the pop diva was shown sporting jeans and a deep-cut black polka dot blouse with the words "happy holidays."

Billie Elish Birthday Look: Before Christmas, Billie Eilish is embracing her inner child, as seen by her most recent photo. Fans immediately took notice of the Grammy-winning singer when she was spotted holding a milk bottle while posing in a bright top. Her friend Lucy Healey, a musician, posted the amusing picture. In contrast to the baggy streetwear that has characterised Eilish's clothing since her 2015 music debut, the 23-year-old donned a plunging navy-and-white polka-dot tank top with jeans and a delicate pendant necklace.

Once again, Billie Eilish astonished her followers on the internet by posing with a milk bottle and a striking polka-dot top. In the Instagram story shared by her friend Lucy Healey, the pop diva was shown sporting jeans and a deep-cut black polka dot blouse with the words "happy holidays." The photo was later shared by the singer on her Instagram account.

What grabbed fans' eyes more?

However, the milk bottle the singer was holding while posing for the photo was what attracted everyone's attention. Some internet users were undoubtedly intrigued by the bottle, which appeared to be filled with water. Nonetheless, the singer looked gorgeous in the photo with her delicate necklace and earrings.

Billie Eilish birthday

The singer of "Birds of a Feather" will turn 24 on Thursday, December 18, a few weeks after her global tour of Hit Me Hard and Soft, which broke all previous records.

Eilish has always been a fan of bulky streetwear; in 2024, she told Complex that wearing loose clothing let her feel "not tied to how my body looks."

