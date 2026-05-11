Bishnoi gang threat controversy: Elvish Yadav hits out at news portal over viral 'Maut ki taarik' headline

Elvish Yadav is visibly irked after a news portal put out a headline reading 'Elvish ki maut ka tareek' amid reports of an Rs 10 crore extortion threat against him. read on to geet more information.

Bishnoi gang threat controversy: Elvish Yadav hits out at news portal over viral 'Maut ki taarik' headline

Going by recent reports, Elvish Yadav was allegedly sent a Rs 10 crore extortion threat by a person who claimed to be Randeep Malik. He had reportedly identified himself as a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. As soon as the news of threat started doing the rounds, Elvish Yadav hit out a news portal for using the headline that read 'Elvish ki maut ka tareek'. Elvish was quick to call out the coverage, and took to social media to express his angst. He also put out a screenshot of the report on his Instagram story to hit out at a media house for sensationalising the issue despite the seriousness of the threat.

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