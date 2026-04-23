BLACKPINK Jisoo maintains her glow and toned figure with this VIRAL skincare and fitness routine

Jisoo from BLACKPINK isn't just a powerhouse on stage, she's got a fitness routine that feels real. Read further to know what's the secret behind her glow, energy and beauty.

Jisoo from BLACKPINK isn’t just a powerhouse on stage, she’s got a fitness routine that feels real. Fans notices glowing skin, her lean build, and how she always seems to have endless energy. So, what’s her secret? It’s pretty simple: move a lot, eat well, and stick with it. No crash diets. No grueling hours at the gym.

Dance pretty much fuels her whole fitness routine. All that K-pop choreography? It’s no joke. Hours of practice mean she’s getting cardio, strength, and core work just by rehearsing. Dance isn’t just a workout, it’s what keeps her stamina up and muscles toned, and honestly, it makes flexibility a breeze. The best part, she actually loves it. That’s why she keeps coming back. When workouts are fun, consistency is easy.

When it comes to food, she goes for balance, not restriction. Jisoo avoids extreme diets and instead eats to feel good. Her plate’s usually full of veggies, lean proteins, and healthy carbs. Water’s always nearby too, which is crucial with all the travel and non-stop rehearsals. She believes in moderation, not deprivation. She’ll have her favorite foods, just not in huge portions. Listening to her body helps keep her energized and prevents burnout.

Her movement isn’t just about dancing. Jisoo sneaks in light activity throughout the day stuff like walking, stretching, whatever helps keep her body relaxed and flexible after long shoots. For someone who performs as much as she does, stretching isn’t just nice to have, it’s essential. It keeps injury at bay and helps her look confident on stage.

Rest is a big deal in her routine. With constant performances and buzzing schedules, Jisoo makes sleep a priority. Recovery is just as important as training, sleep helps muscles heal, keeps her metabolism steady, and lets her show up at her best for every show. Honestly, the real difference in Jisoo’s routine is consistency. She skips all the extreme stuff and just sticks to her usual dancing, eating balanced meals, squeezing in light activity, and getting enough rest.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more