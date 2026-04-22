BLACKPINK Jisoo under stress amid brother Kim Jung-hoon's SHOCKING sex crime scandal? Her VIRAL photo reveals...

Jisoo from BLACKPINK kept things pretty low-key at the airport on Wednesday amidst her brother Kim Jung-hoon's sexual harassment controversy, Read further to know what's the latest update in the controversy.

Jisoo from BLACKPINK kept things pretty low-key at the airport on Wednesday. She’s usually known for eye-catching looks that get everyone buzzing, but this time she showed up with just a hat and mask, nothing that screamed 'fashion moment.' She flew out of Incheon International Airport early for a work trip to Paris. Normally, crowds gather and cameras click when she arrives, but this time she slipped by quietly, probably hoping nobody would make a fuss.

All this comes while an online controversy involving one of her family members keeps swirling. Some fans think she dialed back her style just to avoid extra attention. Others figure she just wanted some privacy. Either way, Jisoo stuck to her plans. The press were supposed to get a photo op, but that got scrapped, officials called it 'internal circumstances.'

APARECEU ? Jisoo no aeroporto de Incheon, a caminho de Paris. Nós te amamos, meu amor! ?? #JISOO #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/G3gyVQaLYF — BLACKPINK BRASIL (@BLACKPINKBRASIL) April 22, 2026

Jisoo’s agency, BLISSOO, jumped in to clear things up. Her lawyers said she’s been living and working independently from her family for years, has no business or legal ties to the relative, and doesn’t give them any support, financial or otherwise. They also warned that they’ll take legal action against anyone spreading false stories.

The family member was arrested back in April over claims of inappropriate physical contact with a woman. Police wanted a detention warrant, but prosecutors denied it. The whole situation keeps making headlines, but Jisoo isn’t letting it derail her work. She’s keeping up with her commitments, regardless of the noise.

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