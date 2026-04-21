Blackpink Jisoo's brother Kim Jung-Hoon sexual abuse scandal goes VIRAL: O Yeong Su, Yoo Ah In and other Korean actors caught in similar controversies

Over the years, some South Korean actors have been accused of sexual misconduct. Read further to know who are these actors, what they are doing now?

South Korea’s entertainment world is packed with mega-stars, actors who have legions of fans not just at home, but everywhere. When people love a star, the spotlight gets brighter and expectations climb. With that kind of attention, though, there’s not much room for privacy or mistakes. Any controversy explodes instantly, and the fallout tends to be intense.

Over the years, some South Korean actors have been accused of sexual misconduct. The outcomes have varied, some were found guilty, others were cleared when the evidence didn’t hold up or when accusations turned out to be false. Here’s a look at five actors whose careers got tangled up in these controversies.

O Yeong-su

O Yeong-su, who shot to international fame thanks to Squid Game, faced serious legal trouble in 2024. He was found guilty of sexual harassment tied to something that happened back in 2017. The case centered around claims that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek without permission during a theater tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오영수 (O YEONG SU) (@yeongsu__oh)

After reviewing things like the woman’s diary entries and counseling notes, the court believed her account. O got an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and had to attend a 40-hour rehab program. He always maintained his innocence, but the ruling went against him.

Yoo Ah-in

In 2024, actor Yoo Ah-in became the subject of a sexual assault investigation after a man came forward with accusations about an incident at a Seoul apartment. Police questioned Yoo and looked into the situation, but after checking the facts, they found nothing to support the claim and dropped the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 유아인YOOAHIN (@hongsick)

Yoo’s lawyers denied everything from the start, and he was eventually cleared. Still, the cloud didn’t lift completely, he was already facing public backlash over an unrelated drug case, which kept him in the headlines.

Park Yoochun

Park Yoochun’s 2016 scandal drew massive media attention. Four women accused him of sexual assault. After months of investigation, prosecutors dropped the criminal charges for lack of evidence. Even then, things didn’t end there, a civil suit followed, and a court ordered Park to pay compensation to one of the women. He paid the amount in installments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Yoochun 박유천 (@6002yoochun)

The entire ordeal wrecked Park’s public image, and long after things settled legally, controversy still followed him.

Kang Ji-hwan

Kang Ji-hwan’s case kicked off in 2019 when police arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at his house. Both women worked with a company related to his agency. Reports said everyone had been drinking together before things escalated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 강지환 (@actorkangjihwan)

At first, Kang said he couldn’t remember what happened. Later, he admitted guilt. The court sentenced him to three years in prison, with the sentence suspended for five years. The scandal crushed his career, his agency dropped him, and he was pulled from the drama “Joseon Survival” even before it finished airing.

Lee Jin-wook

In 2016, Lee Jin-wook was accused of sexual assault after meeting a woman at her apartment. The case was all over the news and social media for weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Jin Wook (이진욱) (@leejinwook.fanpage)

It didn’t last long, though. Police later revealed the woman confessed the accusation was false, and they found no evidence against Lee. The case closed, and Lee walked away with no charges, but the whole process had already put his reputation through the wringer.

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