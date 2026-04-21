Blackpink Jisoo’s brother sex crime scandal: VIRAL claim suggests fresh trouble for Kim Jung-Hoon?

Netflix's Boyfriend On Demand quietly fixed a credit mistake after fans started talking about Blackpink's Jisoo and her family. Read further to know what's the fresh trouble Jisoo and her family are in now.

Netflix’s Boyfriend On Demand quietly fixed a credit mistake after fans started talking about Blackpink’s Jisoo and her family. It all kicked off when viewers spotted a name in the credits tied to BLISSOO, Jisoo’s agency. With rumors about Jisoo’s older brother swirling online, some people wondered if he was involved with the agency too. That just fueled more gossip, even though the production company later explained it was just a mistake behind the scenes.

Production Clears Things Up

Right after the show dropped in March, the production team realized the error. The wrong name had ended up in the actor management section of the credits, plain and simple, it was a production slip-up. As soon as they caught it, they fixed it.

Jisoo Draws the Line

All of this flared up while Jisoo’s brother, Kim Jung-Hoon, found himself in the middle of a serious scandal. Police are investigating him in South Korea for sexual abuse, illegal filming, and blackmail. There are also news reports about separate domestic violence accusations from his wife.

As the scandal spread, some people tried to connect him with BLISSOO. Jisoo’s lawyers were quick to push back, making it clear that neither Jisoo nor her agency had anything to do with his case. BLISSOO also denied that Kim Jung-Hoon ever managed or helped set up the company.

Investigation Still Underway

Police in Seoul haven’t finished looking into the case. According to reports, one woman says Kim Jung-Hoon made unwanted advances and tried to assault her the first time they met up. Others have accused him of controlling behavior, threats, and emotional abuse. The investigation is ongoing, and there’s no final legal decision yet.

Spotlight Still on Jisoo

Even with Jisoo distancing herself, her fame keeps the controversy alive. For now, both BLISSOO and the Boyfriend On Demand team are focused on clearing up rumors and making sure the right information gets out.

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