Blackpink Lisa sparks split speculation with Frederic Arnault: What really happened?

Going by the latest report, Blackpink's Lisa has parted ways with her rumoured boyfriend Fr d ric Arnault. It was first noticed when he did not attend her birthday celebration in March.

Blackpink Lisa sparks split speculation with Frederic Arnault: What really happened?

If recent reports are anything to go by, Blackpink’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault have reportedly decided to part ways. The buzz around their split started when Frédéric Arnault did not attend Blackpink Lisa's birthday in March. While speaking to a magazine recently, Lisa had suggested the same and also stressed on privacy in her relationship. She showed no qualms in mentioning how her relationship with fans changed after rumours of her dating Frédéric made headlines. In 2022, Lisa was initially linked with Frédéric. Both Lisa and Frédéric had made every attempt to protect their bond from scrutiny from media and fans.

Are reports of Lisa split with Frédéric true?

Going by Vanity Fair, Lisa and Frédéric have called it quits. Lisa had reportedly told the publication, “I feel like after I came out and talked about how there's no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more.” Lisa added, “Sometimes it's just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal.” For the unversed, Frédéric Arnault is a French businessman. He has reportedly been in the role of the CEO of LVMH Watches since 2024. In 2025, Frédéric took on the role of the CEO of Loro Piana. He is the second son of billionaire Bernard Arnault and his second wife, Hélène Mercier-Arnault.

Frédéric-Lisa's relationship timeline

Lisa and Frédéric have been making headlines for their relationship from the last couple of years. The K-pop diva had attended the TAG Heuer x KITH Event at the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida. Several photos and videos with him from the event quickly went viral. Lisa was also seen at the Formula 1 event in Monaco with Frédéric. In 2025, Lisa bagged a nomination for the Emmys. Since the nomination wasn't for her debut in The White Lotus season 3, but Outstanding Choreography in Variety or Reality Programming, many felt that Arnault had used his connections to help her get nominated.

Lisa interested in acting?

Lisa had recently shared that she took up acting while she on her pursuit for fresh “inspiration”. Lisa, who made her acting debut in 2025 in popular HBO television series The White Lotus, told Vanity Fair magazine, “Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration”. She wasn't interested in acting during her younger years. However, she pursued it on mother's encouragement. She had said, “I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never (wanted to) try. When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school”.

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