BLACKPINK’s Lisa SPARKS major backlash following viral Coachella moment, shocked fans react 'Stop wasting money'

BLACKPINK's Lisa took everyone by surprise at Coachella when she jumped on stage during Anyma's set. Read further to know what fans are saying now after the performance comparing it with others at the festival.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took everyone by surprise at Coachella when she jumped on stage during Anyma’s set. She wore this eye-catching, almost sci-fi outfit, and honestly, people couldn’t stop watching her—her confidence and stage energy were impossible to ignore. It didn’t take long for videos to blow up online, and people were quick to share their reactions. Some praised Lisa for owning the moment and bringing serious star power. Others, though, weren’t as impressed.

Criticism Around Live Vocals

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A lot of the negative chatter zoomed in on Lisa’s singing. People said she was leaning too much on backing tracks and digital effects, with some arguing that her live vocals just weren’t strong enough.

The K-Pop Comparison Game

Inevitably, fans started comparing Lisa’s Coachella set to other K-pop artists at the festival. People debated what high-level K-pop performances should actually look and sound like, and everyone seemed to have an opinion.

Lisa’s Solo Stage in the Spotlight

On top of that surprise set, Lisa brought her own solo show to Coachella this year. She pulled out all the stops with bold stage design, flashy costumes, backup dancers, and tracks from her solo career. The buzz only grew from there.

Live Singing in the Hot Seat

Coachella’s K-pop lineup was stacked this year, Jennie, ENHYPEN, XG, and more. It felt like every new performance kicked off another round of online debates about live vocals and stage presence. Suddenly, everyone was an expert on what makes a stand-out show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anyma (@anyma)

Lisa Keeps Trending

Like her or not, Lisa kept grabbing headlines all weekend. Whether people praised her performance or picked it apart, she was everywhere online and clearly, nobody could stop talking about her.

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