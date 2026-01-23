Border 2: Amid show cancellation buzz, Sunny Deol VIRAL post is all about…; actor asks fans to ‘Kick back…’

Sunny Deol shared a behind-the-scenes video on his official handle on Friday morning from the sets of Border 2.

Amid rumours of delay and cancellation of Border 2, the film's lead actor, Sunny Deol, tried to put all speculations to rest with a social media post. On Friday morning, the day of the film's release, he shared a behind-the-scenes video on his official handle, which showed light-hearted and funny moments during the shooting on the set. The video also included fun banter between the cast and crew, food breaks, blood pressure check and some comic moments.

Sunny Deol’s viral post

In the caption of his post, Sunny Deol gave a positive message about the release of the film. He wrote,“#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.” It was clear from his message that he is completely confident about the release and is also appealing to the audience to watch the film without any worries. Sunny Deol's post came at a time when social media and many news reports were talking about the delay of the film.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Border 2morning show being cancelled?

In fact, some reports claimed that the initial show may start late or even be cancelled due to technical difficulties in the digital delivery of the film. According to reports, many distributors and exhibitors across the country were waiting for the film's file, with less than 10 hours left for the screening to begin. Due to this, concerns were being raised, especially about the morning show.

According to a report by trade magazine Film Information, digital delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, had informed theatre owners that there might be a slight delay in the download process. The report also said that the download will begin in the morning of the release day. However, later Box Office Worldwide denied the reports and said that the film will run as per schedule and the press show has also been kept on time.

How long is Border 2?

Border 2 has received a U / A 13 + certificate from the CBFC. The total duration of the film is 199.07 minutes, which is about 3 hours and 19 minutes. According to reports, the censor board has passed the film without any cuts, and its dialogues and action sequences have been kept intact.

