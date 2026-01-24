Border 2 craze goes VIRAL: Fans roll in on tractors for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh

Border 2 craze intensifies as fans throng theatres as they reach theatres in jeeps and tractors. Videos of the same go viral on social media.

Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 has released in big screens on January 23. The film has been well-received by the audience. Social media has been buzzing with positive reactions, fans in large numbers reaching the theatres in jeeps and tractors. Seeing the hype since the announcement, it was expected to the film will be opened to such responses. Now, the social media videos prove the fan following of the franchise. Fans can be seen holding national flags and Border 2 posters while they go to theatres in jeeps and tractors.

About Border 2

The movie focuses on 1971 Indo-pakistan war, a new generation of young Indian warriors, who were getting ready to defend the nation from an even bigger threat to the Indian motherland. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Anurag Arora in key roles. Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. It is the spiritual sequel of the 1997 film Border, which featured Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff. The film then had a box office collection of over 65 crore, which was then considered a blockbuster. At that time, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore. After 29 years, Border 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 150-200 crore.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 30 crore in day 1 itself. The film surpassed the day 1 collection of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 28 crore. It seems Border 2 will give tough competition to Dhurandhar, if maintained the same pace like day 1.

Seeing the hype of Border 2, the makers of the film have added night shows of the film. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BreakingNews… After #Dhurandhar in Dec 2025, midnight shows of #Border2 have now commenced across major centres in #India.”

How netizens reacted to late night shows to the post

A user wrote, “I have an advance booking for Sunday So excited to watch this movie..”Another tweeted, “midnight shows already popping off looks like border 2 is gonna smash opening day..” Another user wrote, “Patriotic cinema is back with a bang! Midnight shows across India prove the craze for #Border2 is massive.” A fan wrote, “That’s massive! midnight shows across india - pure craze + insane demand. after #dhurandhar, #border2 clearly entering event-film territory ! great to see.”

