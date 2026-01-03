ENG हिन्दी
By: Tapapriya Dutta  |  Published: January 3, 2026 1:25 PM IST

Border 2: Did Akshaye Khanna make a cameo in Ghar Kab Aaoge song? Here's what we know

Akshaye Khanna has been the current internet sensation ever since his film, Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5. The actor has been trending on social media and has garnered a massive fan following since the film’s release. After Drishyam 3’s controversial exit, Khanna has been making headlines for his alleged appearance in the Border 2 song, Ghar Kab Aaoge. The star’s pictures have been going viral on social media. The song featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, along with the other actors. In one of the clips, Akshaye was part of the song.

Is Akshaye Khanna really in Ghar Kab Aaoge?

In the pictures, a bald Akshaye Khanna can be seen smiling with his colleagues. Well, the pictures are not true as it are either AI-generated or photoshopped pictures. There is another actor in the song, who is half bald like Akshaye Khanna and that’s why netizens are sharing such pictures.

In the teaser and the song, viewers don’t get to see Akshaye. However, according to reports, Khanna has a cameo in the movie. He will be seen playing the role of 2nd Lt Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri.

About Border 2

The movie is based on young Indian fighters, who were prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema and Anya Singh in key roles. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by J. P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 150 to 250 crore. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Anu Malik, Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, and Gurmoh. The film has been released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Recently, at Ghar Kab Aaoge song event, Varun Dhawan talked about the importance of films like Border 2. “Our country cherishes peace, but it is equally important to produce films like 'Border' that show the youth we have the power to strike back against any threat,” the actor added. The actor added that when anyone has the wrong intention for India, a strong response become necessary. He asserted that the youth of this country should understand that and hence movies like Border will continue to be relevant even now.

